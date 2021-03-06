Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 218,254 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 218,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,716,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Service Co. International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 33.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

SCI stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,294,371.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.