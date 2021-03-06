Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 95,044 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 95,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,361,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Tractor Supply as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.28.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $155.82 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $173.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.62 and a 200 day moving average of $145.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

