Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9,045.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,453 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 917,312 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Regions Financial worth $14,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RF opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $22.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

