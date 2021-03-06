Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 561.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,733 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.46% of Murphy USA worth $17,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 6.3% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 6.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $125.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $144.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company.

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

