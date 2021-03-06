Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,688 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Meritage Homes worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after buying an additional 26,768 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 45,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTH opened at $87.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

