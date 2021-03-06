Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,688 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Meritage Homes worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after buying an additional 26,768 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 45,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE MTH opened at $87.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $117.06.
In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.
Meritage Homes Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
See Also: What is net income?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.