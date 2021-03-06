Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,556 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 1.05% of Signet Jewelers worth $15,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 66,185 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000.

SIG opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

