Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,245 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after buying an additional 105,675 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,676,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 53,660 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 148,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 36,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,783,000 after buying an additional 36,054 shares in the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE:HY opened at $89.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $102.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.27. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

In related news, insider Btr 2020 Gst Trust F/B/O Elisa bought 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $408,036.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Butler, Jr. bought 104,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.04 per share, for a total transaction of $6,168,853.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.