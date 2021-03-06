Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of BRE stock opened at C$15.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.24. The company has a market cap of C$150.51 million and a PE ratio of 23.83. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a fifty-two week low of C$6.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.00.
About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
