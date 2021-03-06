Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of BRE stock opened at C$15.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.24. The company has a market cap of C$150.51 million and a PE ratio of 23.83. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a fifty-two week low of C$6.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.00.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

