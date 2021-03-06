Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10,195.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,203,000 after purchasing an additional 756,875 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 832.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,301,000 after purchasing an additional 455,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,362,000 after purchasing an additional 288,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after purchasing an additional 186,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,665,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $497,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,487,077.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at $954,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $10,817,519 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $161.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.30, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $182.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

