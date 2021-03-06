Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.