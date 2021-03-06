Brighton Jones LLC Buys 1,303 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,630 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after buying an additional 1,151,828 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,139.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,573,000 after buying an additional 839,776 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 332,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,753,000 after buying an additional 309,106 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 267.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 375,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after buying an additional 273,250 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $685,416.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,985.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dawn Lyon sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $6,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 211,230 shares of company stock valued at $29,628,217 in the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Z stock opened at $135.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

