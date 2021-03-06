Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,112,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after buying an additional 184,456 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,607,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,309.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 165,322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $250.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.78. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

