Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $135.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

