Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $48.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.94.

