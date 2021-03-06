BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,023,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.30% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $173,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $8,414,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,544,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 438,380 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1,057.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 162,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BSIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

BSIG opened at $19.29 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $21.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. Research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.