Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the January 28th total of 264,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Bristow Group stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.62. 180,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.37. Bristow Group has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). Bristow Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 253.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 238.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 119,095 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

