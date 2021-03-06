Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the January 28th total of 264,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Bristow Group stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.62. 180,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.37. Bristow Group has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). Bristow Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter.
Bristow Group Company Profile
Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.
