Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.32 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will announce sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.23 billion and the highest is $6.39 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $5.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $26.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.16 billion to $26.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.87 billion to $28.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.78.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $450.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $468.22 and a 200-day moving average of $404.83. The stock has a market cap of $183.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,556,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,552,171,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

