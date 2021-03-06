Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Short Interest Update

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the January 28th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BSN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.90. 149,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,875. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25. Broadstone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSN. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,600,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Broadstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $101,000.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

