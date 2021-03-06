Brokerages Anticipate Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blucora’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.08. Blucora posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

BCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of BCOR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 407,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $791.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Blucora by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Blucora by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Blucora by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

