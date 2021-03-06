Brokerages Anticipate EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.40. EastGroup Properties posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

EGP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.79. The company had a trading volume of 159,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $83.40 and a 52-week high of $153.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,038,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 216,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

