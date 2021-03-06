Brokerages Anticipate Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will announce $550,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. Neovasc posted sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year sales of $1.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.93 million, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $5.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neovasc.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVCN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neovasc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.58. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Neovasc by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Neovasc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

