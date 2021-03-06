Brokerages Anticipate Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Protara Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TARA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

TARA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,074. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. Protara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $67.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 20,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 782,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

