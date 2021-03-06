Brokerages Anticipate QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will post sales of $78.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.30 million. QAD reported sales of $78.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year sales of $303.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.36 million to $304.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $323.52 million, with estimates ranging from $322.60 million to $325.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QAD.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

QADA stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. QAD has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $75.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 444.34 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of QAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $753,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,728,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QAD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 339.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 692.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 52,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

