Brokerages Anticipate Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.68 Million

Equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce $253.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $256.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $251.80 million. Redfin posted sales of $191.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,775,207.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $234,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,243.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $5,356,920. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. Redfin has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average is $60.40. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.14 and a beta of 1.96.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.