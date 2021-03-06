Brokerages Anticipate Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to post ($0.53) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.75). Splunk posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.11.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.77. 4,702,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.04. Splunk has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $2,659,316.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,866 shares in the company, valued at $38,827,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,985.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,339,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

