Brokerages Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $575.78 Million

Analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to announce $575.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $638.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $547.37 million. Woodward posted sales of $720.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WWD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $115.23 on Friday. Woodward has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.32%.

In other news, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $9,663,558.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,009 shares of company stock valued at $25,315,219. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,795,000 after buying an additional 56,665 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,613,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,338,000 after buying an additional 50,230 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,541,000 after buying an additional 38,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth $83,850,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

