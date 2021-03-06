Brokerages Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to announce $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Amdocs reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,519. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average is $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

