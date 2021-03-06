Brokerages Expect Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) Will Post Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) will announce $2.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hathaway’s earnings. Berkshire Hathaway posted earnings of $2.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway will report full year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $10.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Berkshire Hathaway.

BRK.B traded up $7.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,401,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,425. The stock has a market cap of $593.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.37. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $159.50 and a twelve month high of $231.61.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

