Brokerages Expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.36. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on CBFV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

CBFV opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $117.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 23,929 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

