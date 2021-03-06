Brokerages Expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.18. Consumer Portfolio Services posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,170. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 27.86 and a quick ratio of 27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $93.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98.

In other news, VP Mark Creatura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 408,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Washer sold 51,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $210,502.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,650 shares of company stock valued at $440,449. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

