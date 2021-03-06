Brokerages Expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Covanta reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Covanta by 569.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 91,823 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Covanta during the third quarter worth about $1,645,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Covanta during the third quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Covanta by 127.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 36,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Covanta during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.20. 966,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,293. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Covanta has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is 457.14%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

