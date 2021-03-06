Brokerages Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $2.53. D.R. Horton posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $10.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $12.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,396,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

