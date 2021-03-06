Brokerages Expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. DHI Group also reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $71,223.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DHI Group by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in DHI Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in DHI Group by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,455,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 911,326 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. 280,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.