Brokerages Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.48. Employers reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

EIG stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $35.88. 211,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,986. Employers has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $40.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of -0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth $18,132,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Employers by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 40,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Employers by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Employers by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

