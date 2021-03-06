Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.63 Million

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to announce $25.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.12 million to $32.35 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $27.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $114.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.21 million to $128.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $109.22 million, with estimates ranging from $74.30 million to $125.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.39.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after purchasing an additional 832,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,393,000 after buying an additional 190,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,483,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 686.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 138,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 178,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 114,907 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.