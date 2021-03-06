Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to announce $25.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.12 million to $32.35 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $27.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $114.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.21 million to $128.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $109.22 million, with estimates ranging from $74.30 million to $125.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.39.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after purchasing an additional 832,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,393,000 after buying an additional 190,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,483,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 686.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 138,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 178,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 114,907 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.