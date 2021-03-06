Brokerages Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $263.98 Million

Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will announce $263.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.00 million and the lowest is $262.07 million. HubSpot reported sales of $198.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cannonball Research raised their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

HubSpot stock opened at $458.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -253.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $444.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $547.47.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total transaction of $15,664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,657,685 shares in the company, valued at $649,166,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,433 shares of company stock worth $32,743,389. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in HubSpot by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in HubSpot by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,778,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $2,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

