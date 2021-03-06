Brokerages Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.21 Million

Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will announce $16.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.83 million and the highest is $18.50 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $1.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $109.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.30 million to $115.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $275.99 million, with estimates ranging from $248.90 million to $306.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 16,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $505,808.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,746,845. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,768,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

