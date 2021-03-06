Brokerages Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMRK shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $317.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

