Brokerages Expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.35 Million

Analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will announce $28.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.30 million to $28.40 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $26.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $110.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.80 million to $110.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $125.97 million, with estimates ranging from $124.10 million to $127.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.37 million, a PE ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $34.27.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at $98,794,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.