Brokerages Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $658.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report sales of $658.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $717.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $641.94 million. Stericycle posted sales of $785.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Shares of SRCL opened at $67.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Stericycle by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 42.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

