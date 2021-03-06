Brokerages Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,714. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In other news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,024,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,529.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after buying an additional 267,452 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,759,000 after buying an additional 318,620 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,253,600 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,221,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,739,000 after purchasing an additional 404,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,037,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

