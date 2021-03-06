Brokerages Expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will announce sales of $4.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $15.20 million. uniQure posted sales of $100,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,430%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $277.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $551.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $156.67 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $248.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for uniQure.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%.

QURE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $605,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,534 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in uniQure by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 25,944 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.