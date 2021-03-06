Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,150,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 28th total of 18,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $41.61. 2,814,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,388. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $44.24. The company has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,134.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

