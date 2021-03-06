Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 2,170.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,062 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,857,000 after buying an additional 2,237,331 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE BEPC opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.31. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $63.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

