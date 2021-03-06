BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 397,200 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the January 28th total of 280,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRP during the third quarter valued at $211,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.63.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

