Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the January 28th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $59.41 on Friday. Bruker has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $190,841.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

