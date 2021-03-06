Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Update

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the January 28th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 709,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:BC traded up $4.34 on Friday, reaching $93.10. 585,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.03. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $95.30.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,654,000 after purchasing an additional 143,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,648,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 65,308 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,080,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,356,000 after purchasing an additional 150,773 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

