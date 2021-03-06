BTU Protocol (BTU) 24-Hour Volume Hits $487.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $61.14 million and $487.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001397 BTC on exchanges.

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

