BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Reaches $0.68 on Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $61.14 million and $487.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

