Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,152,800 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the January 28th total of 2,356,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,509.3 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Budweiser Brewing Company APAC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

BDWBF opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, sells, and exports beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of approximately 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

